Does A Haunting In Venice Have A Lot Of Jump Scares?

Though Kenneth Branagh's latest outing as Hercule Poirot will likely draw comparisons (favorable and otherwise) to its source material, there's at least one thing the "Belfast" director brings to "A Haunting in Venice" that Agatha Christie couldn't to "Hallowe'en Party" — jump scares. Many, many jump scares.

Of course, the legendary English mystery writer would have struggled to execute the horror genre's most common and commonly maligned trope in prose. The modern controlled visual medium obviously gives Branagh an unfair edge over Christie. After all, Branagh starred in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," a technical marvel that practically simulated a nuclear bomb, while Christie, on the other hand, died in 1976. That was the same year Dino De Laurentis spent north of £3.5 million on an animatronic ape for "King Kong," only for it to explode and be replaced by a man in a gorilla suit.

Yet for all of the luscious visuals Branagh's "Venice" has to offer, the director curiously relies on audial jump scares that would rival box office competitor "The Nun II" in sheer volume. This refers to both the stupefying amount of times the gimmick is employed, as well as the violent decibels reached by everything from slamming doors to squawking birds. Suffice it to say, audio-sensitive viewers and those frustrated by jump scares should probably steer clear of Poirot's latest caper. But for those looking for a rather tense cinema experience, "Venice" beckons.