My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Tanisha Cleveland After Season 5?
Like many participants on "My 600-lb Life," Tanisha Cleveland's issues surrounding food first manifested in childhood. She had a rough upbringing and often turned to food for solace. Unfortunately, things got even worse after her mother's death, who died at the age of 50 as a result of super obesity. Tanisha knew she needed to make a change if she was going to be around to raise her two daughters.
Tanisha was 32 when she joined "My 600-lb Life" in Season 5, Episode 10, and she had one of the longest journeys depicted in the series. When she first joined the show, she weighed 588 pounds, but eventually, that went up to 603 pounds. She was finally able to turn things around, and by the end of the episode, which tracked her progress across two years, she qualified for weight loss surgery and ended up weighing 484 pounds for a total loss of 119 pounds.
As tends to be the case with many "My 600-lb Life" participants, such as Rena Kiser and Liz Evans, Tanisha has maintained a low profile on social media. She hasn't regularly posted for several years, but last we heard, she was doing well and continuing on her journey toward better health.
Tanisha Cleveland kept things positive following My 600-lb Life
With two daughters, it makes sense Tanisha Cleveland has other things to worry about than posting on social media and spreading details of her personal life. There's no way really to tell at the moment how she's doing, but the last time she posted, things seemed to be going well. She last updated her Facebook profile picture on January 21, 2020 with a new selfie along with the caption, "BE YOURSELF AND LET YOUR TRUE LIGHT SHINE." Such positive affirmations can be found across her social media page, as her page's intro reads, "CHANGING MY LIFE FOR THE BETTER 1 SECOND AT A TIME."
Practicing self-care and self-love is of the utmost importance when it comes to making long-lasting changes to one's health. Tanisha experienced a lot of trauma in her childhood, which led to destructive habits requiring her to make serious changes. Luckily, she had a wake-up call, and with a little help from Dr. Now, she got set on a better path.
She hasn't posted in over three years, but hopefully, she's continued abiding by Dr. Now's advice and keeping the weight off. She's not just living for herself but for her children, and staying positive even in the darkest of times is undoubtedly a huge help.