My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Tanisha Cleveland After Season 5?

Like many participants on "My 600-lb Life," Tanisha Cleveland's issues surrounding food first manifested in childhood. She had a rough upbringing and often turned to food for solace. Unfortunately, things got even worse after her mother's death, who died at the age of 50 as a result of super obesity. Tanisha knew she needed to make a change if she was going to be around to raise her two daughters.

Tanisha was 32 when she joined "My 600-lb Life" in Season 5, Episode 10, and she had one of the longest journeys depicted in the series. When she first joined the show, she weighed 588 pounds, but eventually, that went up to 603 pounds. She was finally able to turn things around, and by the end of the episode, which tracked her progress across two years, she qualified for weight loss surgery and ended up weighing 484 pounds for a total loss of 119 pounds.

As tends to be the case with many "My 600-lb Life" participants, such as Rena Kiser and Liz Evans, Tanisha has maintained a low profile on social media. She hasn't regularly posted for several years, but last we heard, she was doing well and continuing on her journey toward better health.