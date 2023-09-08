What Happened To Liz Evans After My 600-Lb Life Season 6?

Many participants on TLC's "My 600-lb Life" have harrowing backstories. Liz Evans, from Season 6, Episode 3, was no different, but in addition to familial trauma, she was also born with a congenital disability where the bone in one of her legs was curved, preventing her from participating in everyday activities. She resorted to food to feel better, and when she started the show, she weighed 721 pounds.

Before she could follow Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's weight loss regimen, she had to address massive lymphedema in both her legs, which prevented her from walking. After that, she was able to pursue physical therapy and follow Dr. Now's strict diet (which some viewers disagree with), which eventually led to her qualifying for gastric bypass surgery. By the episode's end, she weighed 368 pounds for a total weight loss of 353 pounds.

For anyone hoping to get all of the details on Evans' life, she's kept a low profile as of late. She isn't active on social media, so it's unclear exactly how she's doing these days. Fortunately, "My 600-lb Life" viewers did get an update of sorts during her "Where Are They Now?" episode.