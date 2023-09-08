What Happened To Liz Evans After My 600-Lb Life Season 6?
Many participants on TLC's "My 600-lb Life" have harrowing backstories. Liz Evans, from Season 6, Episode 3, was no different, but in addition to familial trauma, she was also born with a congenital disability where the bone in one of her legs was curved, preventing her from participating in everyday activities. She resorted to food to feel better, and when she started the show, she weighed 721 pounds.
Before she could follow Dr. Younan Nowzaradan's weight loss regimen, she had to address massive lymphedema in both her legs, which prevented her from walking. After that, she was able to pursue physical therapy and follow Dr. Now's strict diet (which some viewers disagree with), which eventually led to her qualifying for gastric bypass surgery. By the episode's end, she weighed 368 pounds for a total weight loss of 353 pounds.
For anyone hoping to get all of the details on Evans' life, she's kept a low profile as of late. She isn't active on social media, so it's unclear exactly how she's doing these days. Fortunately, "My 600-lb Life" viewers did get an update of sorts during her "Where Are They Now?" episode.
Old habits die hard for Liz Evans of My 600-lb Life
Even after seeing Dr. Now, following a strict dietary regimen, and undergoing surgery, it can be tough to adhere to a completely new lifestyle. People can lose hundreds of pounds during their "My 600-lb Life" episode, but once the cameras stop rolling, it's easy to fall back into old ways. Reportedly, that was the case with Liz once she got back home. She started binging fast food again and gained back 50 pounds, requiring her to undergo bypass surgery once more. On the plus side, she was able to begin walking with an aid.
Fans got a taste of this in Liz's "Where Are They Now?" special. A quote from the episode that summed up her post-"My 600-lb Life" experience was, "Old fears are about to threaten her progress." As is the case with any addiction, it's paramount to monitor one's progress so that previous habits don't reemerge. Fortunately, the episode also mentioned how Liz was continuing to work on herself and attend therapy regularly.
Without any social media or updates from TLC, it's unclear how Liz is doing today. But if "Where Are They Now?" was any indication, she's on the right path and wants to keep improving her mental and physical health.