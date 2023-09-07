My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Rena Kiser?

There are many obstacles to losing weight on "My 600-lb Life." One would hope being in a romantic relationship with someone on the same journey would encourage both parties to cheer each other on, but it's still an uphill battle.

That's the dynamic audiences witnessed on "My 600-lb Life" Season 6, Episode 1. It centered on Rena Kiser and her boyfriend, Lee Sutton. The two met at a bariatric rehabilitation center, but since romantic relationships weren't permitted, they left and let their weight gain spiral out of control. At the beginning of the episode, Rena weighed 549 pounds. While Lee wasn't as receptive to Dr. Now's guidance (or his tough love), Rena wanted to live better, and by the end of the episode, she was down to 278 pounds, making for a total weight loss of 271 pounds.

It was a significant achievement, and by the looks of it on her Facebook page, she's kept the weight off. She doesn't post often, but recent photos suggest she's listened to Dr. Now's advice and has fully embraced this new chapter of her life.