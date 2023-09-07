My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Rena Kiser?
There are many obstacles to losing weight on "My 600-lb Life." One would hope being in a romantic relationship with someone on the same journey would encourage both parties to cheer each other on, but it's still an uphill battle.
That's the dynamic audiences witnessed on "My 600-lb Life" Season 6, Episode 1. It centered on Rena Kiser and her boyfriend, Lee Sutton. The two met at a bariatric rehabilitation center, but since romantic relationships weren't permitted, they left and let their weight gain spiral out of control. At the beginning of the episode, Rena weighed 549 pounds. While Lee wasn't as receptive to Dr. Now's guidance (or his tough love), Rena wanted to live better, and by the end of the episode, she was down to 278 pounds, making for a total weight loss of 271 pounds.
It was a significant achievement, and by the looks of it on her Facebook page, she's kept the weight off. She doesn't post often, but recent photos suggest she's listened to Dr. Now's advice and has fully embraced this new chapter of her life.
What's the status of Rena and Lee's relationship?
Rena Kiser and Lee Suton both lost a substantial amount of weight in their "My 600-lb Life" episode. In their 2019 "Where Are They Now?" special, they were still together and sticking with Dr. Now's dietary advice. Apparently, there were even plans for a wedding at one point, but their relationship became muddled shortly thereafter.
Over the years, Rena has posted motivational quotes and tributes to her late father. But in a now-deleted Facebook post, she wrote, "Wow Once A Cheater Always A Cheater. Guess One Day I Will Learn, Good Riddens [sic] To Excess Baggage!! Maybe I Can Finally Be Me Now." This would likely be in reference to Lee, and around the same time, he uploaded a picture of him with another woman. But when it seemed as though they had broken up, they seemingly got back together. As of this writing, Rena is still "In a Relationship" on Facebook, but it's unclear if this is referring to Lee or someone else.
Like many "My 600-lb Life" participants, Rena has kept a low profile since her reality TV appearance. But as long as she's healthy and happy, that's all that matters.