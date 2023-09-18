Movie Character Transformations That Came With A Hefty Price Tag

Few films have done the "parodying a genre while also being an excellent example of said genre" thing as well as 1987's "RoboCop." Almost any movie that has tried to do that since has certainly looked to "RoboCop" as an example of how to do it right. In fact, "RoboCop" was so good at it that people have been able to enjoy it as both a satire of '80s action films and the perfect '80s action movie in equal measure, with neither approach being the wrong one.

The same can be said for the movie's cybernetic lead, portrayed by actor Peter Weller, who seemed to understand the duality of both the movie and its protagonist. He does such a great job that you'd never know how miserable he was filming the movie, as it was difficult to move in the cumbersome costume, see through its visor, or grab things with its hands. He immediately clashed with director Paul Verhoeven over these and other frustrations, and was fired early into filming, but the costume had been designed for Weller's height and body.

Considering that six RoboCop costumes were already made for the film at a total cost of $1 million, Verhoeven had no choice but to make up with Weller. Spending another million dollars on six new suits to transform a completely different actor into RoboCop would have added significant time and expense to what was otherwise a rather modestly-budgeted production.