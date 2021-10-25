James Wan Breaks His Silence About DC's Cancelled Trench Spin-Off

James Wan recently took to Instagram to show off the new and improved helmet Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) will sport in "Aquaman 2." As the filmmaker mentioned in the post next to the photo, the new gear was "inspired by the aesthetic of the Silver Age (and New 52, thank you @ivanreisart) comics." But even when looking toward "Aquaman 2," some fans couldn't wonder about what lies next for the series, with one fan writing, "Will you be doing a Black Manta streaming series? Maybe?" (via Gizmodo).

It's only natural to ask, especially seeing how DC Comics has a lot of streaming projects in the works, from "Peacemaker" to a show centered on the Gotham Police Department. Wan doesn't answer the question directly. Instead, he reveals the following tidbit: "I'll let you in on a secret, the canceled Trench spin-off movie was really going to be a secret Black Manta movie." It does fill in some puzzle pieces, seeing how there were plenty of fans wondering what exactly the "Trench" film would follow if it didn't center on Aquaman.

Now what we'd like to know is whether the "Trench" movie will be adapted into an HBO Max original series. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's portrayal of Black Manta is just too good to keep him confined to a supporting role, and a "Trench" show could be the perfect showcase for his skills. After all, Wan didn't say "No" to a Black Manta streaming series in his response ...