Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Villain Appeared In Episode 1 & No One Noticed

Although the season may seem relatively contained, "One Piece" does plenty to set up a Season 2, particularly in the show's opening minutes. Episode 1, "Romance Dawn," starts with the execution of Gol D. Roger (Michael Dorman), kicking off the Golden Age of Piracy. There are plenty of notable pirates in attendance, including a villain set to return if "One Piece" gets a Season 2.

After the Marines execute Roger, the crowd goes into a panic, with everyone scrambling to begin their search for his legendary treasure, the One Piece. As the camera pans over the chaos, viewers will notice it lingers on a young, light-haired boy wearing a green jacket. Although this may not seem like much to newcomers, longtime "One Piece" fans will recognize a young Smoker in attendance for Roger's execution, the same Smoker that the Netflix series teases at the end of Season 1.

If Netflix decides to renew "One Piece," Smoker will play a significant role in Season 2, as the Straw Hats stop in Loguetown before heading to Arabasta. In the manga, the Marine captain serves as the primary antagonist of the "Loguetown Arc" while also appearing in the "Arabasta Saga" and even other arcs much later down the line. The Netflix series is clearly ready for him to make his live-action debut, with the clever appearance in the opening moments only teasing the villain that's to come.