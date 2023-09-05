Netflix's One Piece: Who Is The Huge Villain Teased At The End Of Season 1?

The quest for the One Piece, Gold Roger's legendary treasure, is about to get a lot harder for the Straw Hat Pirates thanks to the introduction of a powerful and notoriously persistent new adversary. At the end of Season 1 of Netflix's "One Piece," audiences get their first live-action glimpse of an important character, for now just a silhouette shrouded in smoke. This mysterious figure is, without a doubt, the great pirate-hunting Marine Smoker, recognizable by his dual cigars perpetually hanging from the side of his imposing maw.

Though the choice to obscure Smoker entirely is rather convenient for the streamer, the character is actually first introduced very similarly on the anime. Since then, he has become a frequent and formidable antagonist for Monkey D. Luffy and his companions, hunting them with the same ferociousness with which Vice Admiral Garp hunted Gold Roger. It doesn't help that he's also a Devil Fruit user, with the power to transform into smoke.