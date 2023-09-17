Who All Joins Tom Brady In Pepsi's 'Unretire' Commercial?

Tom Brady only appears for a moment in Frito-Lay and Pepsi's new "Unretirement" ad spot, but his closing punchline is the cherry on top. "Unretirement?" asks Brady as he lounges poolside with his buddy and former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. "Who'd be dumb enough to do that?" Cue Brady's smirk, a nod to his "unretirement" ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The real stars of the ad, however, are four veteran players considering their own unretirement: Dan Marino, Emmitt Smith, Randy Moss, and Jerry Rice. As the four Hall of Famers gather to watch the Dolphins play the Patriots, Smith mentions how much he misses playing, and Marino suggests they get back in the game — all while they nosh chips and sip Pepsi, of course.

What follows is a dream sequence to the tune of Eminem's "Without Me," in which the four players return to the NFL. Their fans are thrilled at first, and why shouldn't they be? Their stats speak for themselves. Former Dolphin Dan Marino was the first NFL player to throw for 60,000 career passing yards; Emmitt Smith of Cowboys fame is the NFL's all-time leading rusher; Randy Moss is the single-season leader in receiving touchdowns; and former 49er Jerry Rice is the league's all-time touchdown leader.

Unretirement is tough on the old-timers. Smith takes a nap on the bench, Rice asks the snack vendor for a senior discount, and Marino needs his reading glasses to see his play-call wristband. Plus, he can't quite keep up with opposing quarterback Josh Allen. Ultimately, they opt to keep watching the game from the couch.