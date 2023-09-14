Aquaman 2 Trailer Marks A Huge DCU First & It Involves Jason Momoa

The first trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is out and it sure is a doozy.

Well, Jason Momoa is finally returning as Aquaman. The actor first debuted as the character in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," but didn't get to headline his own film as the King of Atlantis until 2018. Directed by James Wan, "Aquaman" was an absolute riot at the box office, grossing over $1.1 billion. As it stands, the aquatic adventure is still the DCU's highest-grossing film — and that too by a wide margin. While it wasn't a critical darling, the Aquaman solo flick was an absolute blast. A sensory overload on par with James Cameron's "Avatar" films, "Aquaman" was a CG spectacle with mile-a-minute story beats that didn't take itself too seriously. While fan reception and box office receipts were high, Warner Bros. wasn't able to successfully debut a sequel quickly.

Aside from a brief cameos in the likes of "Peacemaker" and "The Flash," the character hasn't been part of our culture all that much over the last few years. That changes, however, with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the highly-anticipated sequel which sees Wan return to the director's chair. Things, however, have been rough for the director's sophomore superhero flick. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Wan acknowledged the negativity surrounding his sequel, especially surrounding the reported reshoots and retooling in the wake of James Gunn taking over the superhero franchise. Ultimately, Wan is asserting that the final product audiences will see this December is his vision.

Who helped him craft his vision? None other than Aquaman lead star Jason Momoa. Wan, alongside a variety of writers, helped shape the "Aquaman" sequel's story alongside Momoa — making the actor the first DC star to have a story credit on one of his films.