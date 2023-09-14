Aquaman 2 Trailer Marks A Huge DCU First & It Involves Jason Momoa
The first trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is out and it sure is a doozy.
Well, Jason Momoa is finally returning as Aquaman. The actor first debuted as the character in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," but didn't get to headline his own film as the King of Atlantis until 2018. Directed by James Wan, "Aquaman" was an absolute riot at the box office, grossing over $1.1 billion. As it stands, the aquatic adventure is still the DCU's highest-grossing film — and that too by a wide margin. While it wasn't a critical darling, the Aquaman solo flick was an absolute blast. A sensory overload on par with James Cameron's "Avatar" films, "Aquaman" was a CG spectacle with mile-a-minute story beats that didn't take itself too seriously. While fan reception and box office receipts were high, Warner Bros. wasn't able to successfully debut a sequel quickly.
Aside from a brief cameos in the likes of "Peacemaker" and "The Flash," the character hasn't been part of our culture all that much over the last few years. That changes, however, with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the highly-anticipated sequel which sees Wan return to the director's chair. Things, however, have been rough for the director's sophomore superhero flick. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Wan acknowledged the negativity surrounding his sequel, especially surrounding the reported reshoots and retooling in the wake of James Gunn taking over the superhero franchise. Ultimately, Wan is asserting that the final product audiences will see this December is his vision.
Who helped him craft his vision? None other than Aquaman lead star Jason Momoa. Wan, alongside a variety of writers, helped shape the "Aquaman" sequel's story alongside Momoa — making the actor the first DC star to have a story credit on one of his films.
Jason Momoa helped shaped Aquaman 2
Take a look at the "Story by" credits for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and fans of the DC character will see that Jason Momoa played a part in shaping the upcoming sequel's narrative. While the film is written by James Wan's frequent collaborator David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (they helped write "The Conjuring 2" and the first "Aquaman"), the sequel's story comes from the minds of Wan, Johnson-McGoldrick, Momoa, and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.
With Momoa having input on the film's narrative direction, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" emerges as the first film in the DCU to be (at least in part) written by a lead actor. It's no secret that Momoa adores playing Aquaman — it's his biggest role since playing Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones." While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa candidly opened up about his excitement in writing "The Lost Kingdom," revealing just how dedicated he is in crafting Aquaman's cinematic legacy. "We wrote a great story," Momoa teased in his 2022 chat. "I was one of the writers on it and the minute we finished ['Aquaman'] I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it," the actor discussed, saying that the story has his "heart in it."
However, in a 2023 interview with Men's Health, the actor expressed frustration about how his 50-page treatment for the sequel was not followed completely. Still, Momoa retains a "Story by" credit, which is a major win for the actor. Momoa is continuing to forge his own creative path, shaping the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Chief of War," which he's both co-writing and producing.
As for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," audiences can see the film later this year when it debuts on December 20.