Wheel Of Time S2: The Real Reason Liandrin's Red Dresses Are Getting Darker - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2

Liandrian Guirale (Kate Fleetwood) has been a major character in the first two seasons of Amazon Studios's "The Wheel of Time" series. The Aes Sedai hails from the Red Ajah and is the perfect embodiment of the strict, overpowered policing terror that those red robes portray.

However, as Season 2 has progressed, some eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that her cardinal clothing has slowly taken on a deeper tone. This isn't by accident. The darkening of Liandrin's color palette is a very deliberate decision made by the creative team.

In a recent exclusive on-set interview, Looper was given a tour of the costume department led by the show's costume designer, Sharon Gilham. When we came to Liandrin's crimson costume, the designer told us, "Liandrin is here on her own, being individual, standing out. I've made her costumes much darker red this season as she's getting darker, going to the dark side."

When we asked if that was true for all of the Red Ajah, Gilham responded immediately in the negative. "No, it's just for her." We followed this up with the question of if this was indicating a shift toward another color, to which Gilham responded, "Yes."