Lando Calrissian Update Drops Bombshell About Donald Glover's Star Wars Return

Donald Glover is still slated to return as his younger version of Billy Dee Williams' iconic original "Star Wars" trilogy character in a Lando Calrissian project, but now it's most likely going to be a movie rather than a TV series.

This information comes courtesy of Stephen Glover, a former "Atlanta" producer and Donald Glover's brother, currently working on writing this upcoming Lando project. During an appearance on journalist Pablo Torre's brand new podcast "Pablo Torre Finds Out," Torre broached the subject of what he thought at the time was a TV show about Lando only for Stephen Glover to correct him and clarify that they're actually working on a movie. Torre subsequently shared a clip of this interaction to Twitter. "It's not even a show," Glover said. "The idea right now is to do a movie."

He then compared his degree of communication with higher-ups, presumably at Disney, to a game of telephone. Because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, he explained, he's learning the latest about the Lando project secondhand for the time being, hence why he referred to its status as a movie with indirect language rather than making it out to be a sure thing. With that said, fans can now expect Donald Glover's "Star Wars" return to be in a movie rather than a TV series unless plans change again moving forward.