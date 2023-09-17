Whatever Happened To ZipString After Shark Tank?

On "Shark Tank," Austin Hillam and Stephen Fazio ask for $100,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity in their business. At first, as they describe ZipString in more detail, most of the sharks seem intrigued. Basically, anything the user does, ZipString follows. The string flies around at 35 mph, is safe to the touch, and is capable of moving in unique designs, including a corkscrew and swirl. There's also a USB-C port to charge the device.

Upon revealing the toy on social media, it garnered 20 million views in a day and reached the front page of Reddit. However, when Hillam and Fazio start to get into the numbers, they lose some shark support. Even after so much social media hype, in addition to being promoted by Dude Perfect, only 10,000 ZipString toys were sold for $25 each. The reason, the entrepreneurs explain, was because they couldn't make them fast enough to meet the demand. One by one, the sharks announce that they're not interested, but Robert Herjavec, a believer in the American dream, is on board. "Couldn't love it more, seriously," the investor says.

There's a back-and-forth between Herjavec, who offers $100,000 for 20 percent, and Kevin O'Leary, who offers $100,000 for 15 percent. After some haggling, Hillam and Fazio secure a joint deal with both sharks for $100,000 in exchange for 20 percent. It's unknown if the deal closed, or whether Herjavec and O'Leary are currently involved with the company.