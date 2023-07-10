Whatever Happened To SubSafe After Shark Tank?
A relaxing day on a boat can quickly (and literally) be dampened by a soggy sandwich that one hoped to enjoy for lunch. Luckily, Adam and Desiree Haller created SubSafe: a water- and crush-proof container that keeps 6-inch and foot-long subs (as well as wallets, keys, and other valuables) dry while enjoying a day at the lake, beach, or other summer vacation spot.
On "Shark Tank" Season 10, Episode 13, the Hallers accepted a joint offer from Mark Cuban and Charles Barkley of $100,000 for 25% equity. But did these two invest in something worthwhile? Several years later, the answer is, yes. SubSafe is still very much in business, with customers able to purchase the original three-piece product for $19.99 — only a slight increase from its initial price of $17.95.
Additionally, SubSafe has significantly expanded its line of offerings since its 2019 "Shark Tank" appearance. There are now containers to protect square-shaped sandwiches, small snacks (SnackSafe), and even bottles of wine (WineSafe).
SubSafe boasts rave reviews
While customer reviews for some "Shark Tank" products — like Seedsheets and Bravo — aren't great, Adam and Desiree Haller don't have that problem with SubSafe. The original three-piece set currently boasts a gleaming 4.5-star rating on Amazon, where it's available for a slightly higher price of $24.99.
A number of customers praise the couple for brainstorming a product they never realized they had a use for. One Amazon review says, "It's so funny how something so simple could fill a need I didn't know I had. We go to Disneyland all the time and we buy a footlong sandwich before we enter the park. It's always a battle to keep that sandwich from getting smashed in our backpack. We now don't worry about it one bit."
In addition to Amazon and the official SubSafe website, the product can be purchased at a number of grocery stores; as of November 2022, Publix was SubSafe's biggest account. Though selling their boat in order to get SubSafe off the ground was a tough thing for the Hallers to do, their "safe, not soggy" idea has proved popular with the shopping masses.