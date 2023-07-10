Whatever Happened To SubSafe After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A relaxing day on a boat can quickly (and literally) be dampened by a soggy sandwich that one hoped to enjoy for lunch. Luckily, Adam and Desiree Haller created SubSafe: a water- and crush-proof container that keeps 6-inch and foot-long subs (as well as wallets, keys, and other valuables) dry while enjoying a day at the lake, beach, or other summer vacation spot.

On "Shark Tank" Season 10, Episode 13, the Hallers accepted a joint offer from Mark Cuban and Charles Barkley of $100,000 for 25% equity. But did these two invest in something worthwhile? Several years later, the answer is, yes. SubSafe is still very much in business, with customers able to purchase the original three-piece product for $19.99 — only a slight increase from its initial price of $17.95.

Additionally, SubSafe has significantly expanded its line of offerings since its 2019 "Shark Tank" appearance. There are now containers to protect square-shaped sandwiches, small snacks (SnackSafe), and even bottles of wine (WineSafe).