Aquaman And The Last Kingdom Footage Reveals Black Manta As The Big Bad (With A Big Upgrade)

CinemaCon 2023 is in full swing, and fans got their first look at the long-awaited "Aquaman and the Last Kingdom" — which came with an incredibly fun reveal.

As we all suspected, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) will be the big bad fighting against Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, and he's got a new, upgraded weapon. As we know, Black Manta believes it's his ultimate destiny to unlock the greatest power in all of human history, and he's preparing to achieve this, he's armed with a giant black trident sending out green blasts and turning people evil. Pretty cool upgrade for the big villain.

That said, it looks like Arthur's now getting help from an unlikely source. That would be Orm, Arthur's half-brother from Atlantis who was once king of the empire until he tried to murder humans on a mass scale during the events of the first film, serving as the primary antagonist; now that Orm has been dethroned, he's ready to help Arthur in their fight against Black Manta.

According to Ben Pearson from /Film, who was in attendance at CinemaCon, the scene showed Orm and Arthur finally joining forces, with Orm telling his half-brother, "If you lead, Atlantis will follow." Not only that, but when Black Manta goes after Orm, Arthur gets defensive: "No one hits my brother but me."