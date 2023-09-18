Whatever Happened To Project Pollo After Shark Tank?

Awareness around plant-based dieting has grown in recent years, but it is still not a lifestyle that many can see themselves adapting to. Lucas Bradbury aims to change this notion with his vegan fast food restaurant, Project Pollo. The line of Texas-based eateries serves an array of sandwiches, nuggets, milkshakes, burgers, and other fast food items all made from plant-based ingredients. By advertising the company as Project Pollo, Bradbury hopes to draw customers in who might presume that the restaurant is a traditional chicken joint before informing them of their true nature, with the offer to even pay for the first meals of their more skeptical clientele.

As Bradbury explains on "Shark Tank," the Project Pollo founder got his start in the food industry while working as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut in college, where he quickly leveled up in the company. Later on, Bradbury, who had switched to a vegetarian lifestyle, got the opportunity to open a vegan chicken food truck in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of drumming up business at a friend's bar. The concept quickly gained traction and Bradbury saw the opportunity to scale. Within two years of operating the food truck, Project Pollo had 12 brick and mortar throughout Texas.

The company's rapid growth caught the attention of "Shark Tank" producers, who offered Bradbury the opportunity to pitch on the show. Despite being in a good place financially, the entrepreneur realized the opportunity that the additional exposure and feedback could provide.