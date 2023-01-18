M3GAN's Sequel Has Already Landed A January 2025 Release Date (& We Have The Perfect Title)

Who said January is a slow month for movies? 2023 kicked things off with a bang with a new horror icon to terrorize nightmares — "M3GAN." The film's your average killer doll story where a new toy with an advanced AI becomes friends with a little girl, going to great lengths to keep her happy and safe. This involves going on a killing spree while doing fabulous TikTok dances.

It's easy to see why the film caught on with the masses, with it currently sitting at a 95% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences seem really taken with the new horror icon as well, allowing the movie to gross $95 million worldwide as of this writing. With a reported budget of only $12 million, that's excellent news for Blumhouse.

And it should come as no surprise that a sequel is now on the way. Of course, there were murmurings of more M3GAN before the movie even came out due to strong word of mouth, but now it's official that M3GAN will be back to terrorize everything in her path.