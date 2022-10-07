The Real Reason Kate Hudson Wanted To Star In Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon - Exclusive

Kate Hudson has starred in plenty of popular movies, but with "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," she's playing a part in a stylishly offbeat indie with plenty of challenging characters and themes. It seems that's one of the reasons Hudson was excited about the opportunity to appear in the film, and especially to work with its writer and director Ana Lily Amirpour, whose past work includes the cult hit "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night."

"Knowing Lily's work and being a fan of it ... Her visuals are inspiring to me. I know that she's going to make a mark as a really special filmmaker in our industry, and I believe that we need to take more chances on people that see the world differently, and I want to be a part of [projects by] people who do that and are uncompromising with it," Hudson explained of her motivation for playing Bonnie in "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon."

"If I can bring something to a character they have in mind and they want me to be a part of it, then I am down," Hudson added. "When I read Bonnie, I was like, 'I could see myself in this, and hopefully she can see me in this.' It looked like a really fun thing to be able to do with someone whose work I admire."

"Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" is available in theaters, on digital, and on demand.