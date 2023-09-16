Attack On Titan: The Final Arc Part 2 Release Date, Trailer, And More Details

It's been a pretty wild ride for "Attack on Titan" fans throughout the 4th and final season. Split into four parts that have seen staggered releases since late 2020, the mega-popular anime's storyline has escalated from Eren Yeager's (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook) long-promised revenge on Reiner Braun (Yoshimasa Hosoya/Robert McCollum) to his heel turn amid his genocidal mission to destroy most of the world with The Rumbling.

This is where the "Attack on Titan: The Final Arc, Part 2" will pick up. Now that the allies have made it to Eren's Founding Titan, they'll have to see if they can stop their former friend before his colossal Titans trample what remains of civilization. However, it looks like even with five Titan shifters and the remnants of Scout Corps, it's going to be tough for the allies to come out on top.

As the trailer shows, Eren has unleashed an army of new Titan variations to protect him as he completes his unforgivable task. Meanwhile, he still has the power of his brother Zeke's (Takehito Koyasu/Ernesto Jason Liebrecht) Beast Titan on his side, as well as the devastating abilities of the highly versatile War Hammer Titan and his abilities as the Founding Titan.