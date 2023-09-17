Spider-Man: Miles Morales' New Vampire-Hunting Costume Looks Sinister As Hell

Spider-Man is getting a brand-new, vampire-hunting costume that is one of the hero's best looks to date.

In the ongoing "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" series from Marvel Comics, Miles Morales has dealt with an anti-superhero task force made up of villains — including Electro, Scoprion, and Taskmaster — called the Cape Killers. After Spider-Man recently managed to break free from the speedster Hightail monitoring him, he found himself face-to-face with Blade and his daughter Bloodline in the middle of a vampire attack in his own neighborhood. Miles watched as a bloodthirsty vampire lunged at him, only to see Blade intervene and impale the undead creature with his sword before it could bite him.

Blade and Bloodline have a purpose for coming to Miles and are asking the web-slinger for help. In a new preview for "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" #11, it's revealed Miles will work with the famous vampire hunter and his superpowered daughter while getting a new look, capturing the spirit of his most iconic Spider-Man ensemble but giving it a new twist that fits alongside Blade.