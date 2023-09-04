Chris Pine's Star Trek Failed Where Marvel Thrived - But He Knows How To Fix It

When it comes to the success of the big screen reboot of the original "Star Trek" TV series that began in 2009 under the auspices of director J.J. Abrams, at least one of the ensemble film's cast members feels like the "Star Trek" franchise shouldn't be shooting for the stars in terms of box office numbers.

In an April 2022 interview with Deadline, Chris Pine reflected on his time in the "Star Trek" film trilogy, noting that if the movie franchise gets going again, there should be less of a focus on bringing in Marvel Studios-like blockbuster numbers. The franchise has clearly struggled to hit those heights, beginning with 2009's "Star Trek," which pulled in a mere $385 million at the global box office. The film series peaked with the $467 million international take for "Star Trek Into Darkness" before tumbling with "Star Trek Beyond," which had a $343 million global cume.

"We always tried to get the huge international market. It was always about making the billion dollars," Pine recalled. "It was always this billion-dollar mark because Marvel was making a billion. Billion, billion, billion. We struggled with it because 'Star Trek,' for whatever reason, its core audience is rabid. Like rabid, as you know. To get these people that are interested that maybe are 'Star Wars' fans or think 'Star Trek' is not cool or whatever, proven to be ... we've definitely done a good job of it but not the billion-dollar kind of job that they want."