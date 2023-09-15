A Haunting In Venice: Who Does Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Play In The Film?
After decades of acting, Michelle Yeoh finally received the recognition she so richly deserved by winning the Oscar for best actress for her incredible work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." And Yeoh isn't resting on her laurels, as she's been plenty busy since her Academy Award win. 2023 alone has seen her star in Disney+'s "American Born Chinese," voice Airazor in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," and portray the mysterious Joyce Reynolds in "A Haunting in Venice."
Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) may be tasked with solving the mystery, but Reynolds represents a different kind of antagonistic force. Poirot deals with facts and logic, while Reynolds, as a medium, presents something otherworldly. In fact, Poirot is asked to join the séance to see if Reynolds' powers can stump him. Is there something actually supernatural afoot, or can Poirot figure out what's really going on amidst all the talk of ghosts and other worlds?
Reynolds is an intriguing addition to Branagh's Hercule Poirot adaptations, and Michelle Yeoh is a great actress to flesh out the character going off the "Haunting in Venice" trailer alone. However, significant changes were needed compared to how the character was in the novel.
Joyce Reynolds was a 13-year-old girl in Agatha Christie's book
Michelle Yeoh brings a sense of gravitas to the proceedings throughout "A Haunting in Venice." But the movie's screenwriter Michael Green took plenty of liberties adapting the novel it's based on — "Hallowe'en Party" by Agatha Christie. So even if you've read the novel, you may still be in for some twists and turns for the film version. And one of the biggest changes comes from the character of Joyce Reynolds.
In "A Haunting in Venice," Michelle Yeoh plays an experienced medium, but in the book, Reynolds is a 13-year-old girl. At the titular party, she informs the other guests that she once witnessed a murder, but no one believes her. Later, her body is found in an apple-bobbing tub, leaving it up to Hercule Poirot to determine if any evil presences are around and who could be responsible for the murder or double-murder.
It's up to Poirot to solve the case, but much like the movie, things become complicated because some guests genuinely believe spirits could've had a hand in these deaths. But as a man of reason, Poirot aims to bring justice to the deceased. And turning Reynolds into a psychic (whether she has powers or not) adds an extra level of spookiness to the story.