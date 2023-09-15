A Haunting In Venice: Who Does Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Play In The Film?

After decades of acting, Michelle Yeoh finally received the recognition she so richly deserved by winning the Oscar for best actress for her incredible work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." And Yeoh isn't resting on her laurels, as she's been plenty busy since her Academy Award win. 2023 alone has seen her star in Disney+'s "American Born Chinese," voice Airazor in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," and portray the mysterious Joyce Reynolds in "A Haunting in Venice."

Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) may be tasked with solving the mystery, but Reynolds represents a different kind of antagonistic force. Poirot deals with facts and logic, while Reynolds, as a medium, presents something otherworldly. In fact, Poirot is asked to join the séance to see if Reynolds' powers can stump him. Is there something actually supernatural afoot, or can Poirot figure out what's really going on amidst all the talk of ghosts and other worlds?

Reynolds is an intriguing addition to Branagh's Hercule Poirot adaptations, and Michelle Yeoh is a great actress to flesh out the character going off the "Haunting in Venice" trailer alone. However, significant changes were needed compared to how the character was in the novel.