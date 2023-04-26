A Haunting In Venice Trailer: Hercule Poirot In The Franchise's Spookiest Outing Yet

Fans of chamber mysteries and iconic mustaches are in for a treat this September. Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is returning to solve another murder mystery, but this one will force him to contend with the forces of darkness. Following the success of "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," "A Haunting in Venice" promises to be much spookier than the aforementioned Poirot crime capers, and it looks like a lot of spooktacular fun.

Based on Christie's 1969 novel "Hallowe'en Party," the film follows Poirot as he tries to enjoy his retirement in the titular city. However, old habits die hard, and the detective is forced back into the life of solving crimes after attending a Halloween séance that gets out of control. The first trailer for "A Haunting in Venice" teases some supernatural activity, and the situation makes Poirot feel somewhat rattled; however, that won't stop the noble detective from getting to the bottom of the mystery.