A Haunting In Venice Trailer: Hercule Poirot In The Franchise's Spookiest Outing Yet
Fans of chamber mysteries and iconic mustaches are in for a treat this September. Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is returning to solve another murder mystery, but this one will force him to contend with the forces of darkness. Following the success of "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," "A Haunting in Venice" promises to be much spookier than the aforementioned Poirot crime capers, and it looks like a lot of spooktacular fun.
Based on Christie's 1969 novel "Hallowe'en Party," the film follows Poirot as he tries to enjoy his retirement in the titular city. However, old habits die hard, and the detective is forced back into the life of solving crimes after attending a Halloween séance that gets out of control. The first trailer for "A Haunting in Venice" teases some supernatural activity, and the situation makes Poirot feel somewhat rattled; however, that won't stop the noble detective from getting to the bottom of the mystery.
The Haunting in Venice trailer pits Poirot against ghosts
The trailer for "A Haunting in Venice" is full of nightmare-inducing imagery that will send shivers down your spine. The setting is an old spooky building, and the party takes place on a dark, stormy night. Basically, it's the ideal setting for having a spooky party on All Hallow's Eve, in addition to telling a good old-fashioned ghost story.
The teaser establishes that all of the guests have experienced some type of tragedy, which explains why they're at the seance. After summoning the spirits, they realize that they've made a mistake as ghostly voices call out from the dark and chandeliers fall from ceilings. Some people in weird masks make an appearance too, and Poirot encounters a spirit in a bathroom.
"A Haunting in Venice" will see Kenneth Branagh joined by an all-star cast that includes Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, and many more. As of this writing, the movie is slated for a September 15, 2023 release.