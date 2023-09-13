Adam Sandler And Bob Barker's Fight After Happy Gilmore Was Even Better

On August 26, legendary game show host Bob Barker passed away from natural causes at the age of 99. The longtime entertainer was best known as the host of "The Price Is Right." One of the most moving remembrances of Barker was a tribute penned by Adam Sandler. Sandler and Barker, after all, had a unique relationship owing to their time as sparring buddies.

Indeed, for fans of a certain age, Barker will always be known for his hilarious cameo in "Happy Gilmore." Sandler stars as the titular Happy, a failed hockey player with a killer slapshot, a temper, and zero affinity for ice skating. When he needs to come up with the cash to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure, Happy turns to golf, a sport at which he surprisingly excels. Happy's skills lead him to the Pepsi Pro-Am tournament, where he is partnered with Bob Barker. Soon, the men are sand trap deep in a round of fisticuffs.

For "Happy Gilmore" fans and critics, alike, the fight scene is a highlight, with Variety calling it one of the movie's "inspired laughs." Even the biggest "Happy Gilmore" devotees might not know that Barker and Sandler reunited in 2015 for a rematch — in the name of charity, of course. In support of Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars" fundraiser for autism charities, the duo appeared in a four-minute video. While the "Happy Gilmore" scene mines humor from the familiar, usually friendly faces and the staid environment of a golf course, the video takes place in a setting even less amenable to fistfights: a hospital room.