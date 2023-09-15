Who Does Kim Delaney Play On Chicago Fire?

After watching "Chicago Fire" for so many years, fans of the NBC series have witnessed several famous actors pop up in guest roles, with some being more important than others. There is no denying the show attracts an assorted variety of talent for these minor parts, even recruiting seasoned players in the realm of television, like Emmy award winner Kim Delaney. While her screen time is limited, the character she plays is kind of a big deal, especially when it comes to Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

The actor has made appearances in four episodes of the "One Chicago" series, making her debut in Season 6, Episode 17 ("Put White on Me"). In the entry, Stella Kidd (Miranda Raye Mayo) struggles to win the blessing of Severide's mom, Jennifer Sheridan, who is played by Delaney. She brings decades of experience to the table playing Sheridan, the ex-wife of Benny Severide (Treat Willaims), and the one who raised Kelly after his father left when he was just a kid in elementary school. Delaney's "Chicago Fire" persona leads a life that relies on faith and scripture as a devout Catholic, and while their relationship isn't perfect, she continues to be there for her son, helping him deal with the turmoil he experiences after losing his father.

Jennifer Sheridan is just one of many characters Delaney has had the opportunity to play throughout her career. Even though she has had her fair share of ups and downs over the years, some might be surprised to learn how she has continued to make an impact on the small screen.