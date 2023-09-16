One Star Wars Theory About Ahsoka's Most Mysterious Villain Could Still Be True
Over the course of its first five episodes, "Ahsoka" has given "Star Wars" fans plenty to speculate about. Of all of the show's characters, though, none have produced quite as many fan theories as Marrok. To date, the mysterious villain has fought Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) not just once but twice throughout the new Disney+ series' initial installments. While "Ahsoka" Episode 4 sees Marrok seemingly meet his fate once and for all, too, that hasn't stopped certain "Star Wars" theorists from continuing to speculate about his backstory and identity.
There are even some who argue that Marrok may actually be none other than the Eighth Brother, an Inquisitor many fans have, up to this point, believed died fighting Darth Maul during the two-part finale of "Star Wars Rebels" Season 2. Despite his noteworthy role on that animated series, very little has so far been revealed about the Eighth Brother. The character and Marrok wear very similar armor, though, and both wield red lightsabers with spinning blades.
Taking that into account, fans have started to theorize that Marrok could either be a version of the Eighth Brother with updated armor or one whose look was altered for the live-action world of "Ahsoka." If the latter theory is correct, Marrok wouldn't be the first animated character whose design was changed when they were brought to life in live-action form. After all, the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" version of the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) looks noticeably different from the version featured throughout the first season of "Star Wars Rebels."
Is Marrok secretly the Eighth Brother?
Little is known about the Eighth Brother. It's said that he was once a member of the Jedi Order who was, like the rest of his fellow Inquisitors, turned into an assassin for the Galactic Empire. "Star Wars Rebels" Season 2, notably, features not only the character's screen debut but also his apparent death. Indeed, shortly after it's revealed in the series' Season 2 finale that the Eighth Brother was sent to hunt down Darth Maul on Malachor, the Inquisitor's lightsaber is irreparably damaged. When he then tries to use his lightsaber to fly away from his enemies, it malfunctions and he falls a great distance — presumably to his death.
However, the Eight Brother's dead body is never actually shown at any point on "Star Wars Rebels," which means it's possible he somehow managed to survive the events of the show's Season 2 finale. That, in turn, opens the door for him to be Marrok. It is also, alternatively, possible that the Eighth Brother did die as a result of his fall on Malachor but was subsequently revived by Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) using her Nightsister magic. That would explain why the character explodes in a cloud of Nightsister-esque green smoke after being fatally wounded by Ahsoka Tano on Seatos.
All of this is to say that it's definitely possible that Marrok is either an older or revived version of the Eighth Brother. Fans won't, of course, know whether that's the case or not until "Ahsoka" creator Dave Filoni or someone else at Lucasfilm decides to comment on the matter. For now, though, of all of the fan theories that have cropped up about Marrok's identity, this certainly seems like one of the most plausible.