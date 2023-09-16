One Star Wars Theory About Ahsoka's Most Mysterious Villain Could Still Be True

Over the course of its first five episodes, "Ahsoka" has given "Star Wars" fans plenty to speculate about. Of all of the show's characters, though, none have produced quite as many fan theories as Marrok. To date, the mysterious villain has fought Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) not just once but twice throughout the new Disney+ series' initial installments. While "Ahsoka" Episode 4 sees Marrok seemingly meet his fate once and for all, too, that hasn't stopped certain "Star Wars" theorists from continuing to speculate about his backstory and identity.

There are even some who argue that Marrok may actually be none other than the Eighth Brother, an Inquisitor many fans have, up to this point, believed died fighting Darth Maul during the two-part finale of "Star Wars Rebels" Season 2. Despite his noteworthy role on that animated series, very little has so far been revealed about the Eighth Brother. The character and Marrok wear very similar armor, though, and both wield red lightsabers with spinning blades.

Taking that into account, fans have started to theorize that Marrok could either be a version of the Eighth Brother with updated armor or one whose look was altered for the live-action world of "Ahsoka." If the latter theory is correct, Marrok wouldn't be the first animated character whose design was changed when they were brought to life in live-action form. After all, the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" version of the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) looks noticeably different from the version featured throughout the first season of "Star Wars Rebels."