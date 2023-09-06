Star Wars Theory: A Dark Force Power May Explain Ahsoka's Most Mysterious Villain

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Fallen Jedi"

Apparently, "Ahsoka" likes to have a set amount of villains on retainer. Since Morgan Elsbeth's (Diana Lee Inosanto) plan to use the Eye of Sion in order to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back into the Imperial mix has now reached hyperspace, the return of the Chiss chessmaster will likely happen sooner rather than later. With Morgan, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and former Inquisitor Marrok (Paul Darnell) still firmly in the mix, this means that the show runs the risk of having an overwhelming surplus of antagonists ... at least, right up until Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) faces Marrok in a forest lightsaber duel.

Having already clashed with Ahsoka on Corellia, Marrok enters the fight with confidence that reveals his unfamiliarity with Ahsoka's animated-era history with double-blade lightsaber wielders. The Jedi outcast has a track record of defeating opponents who wield double-bladed lightsabers and spinning Inquisitorius versions of said weapon with cheat code-level ease, and when Marrok tries to come at her with the spin function, he finds this out the hard way.

Marrok's demise could be the most absurdly overpowered duel victory Ahsoka has had yet. When the former Inquisitor attacks her with his spinning weapon, she cuts him down with a single lightsaber strike. Surprisingly, this causes Marrok to explode into dusty smoke like he got his franchises mixed up and thought he was in "Avengers: Infinity War."

It's a freaky moment that may or may not be explained in the back half of the show, but we already have a decent idea of what may have caused Marrok's dramatic green mist demise. He may have been an undead all along and was only walking around because of a creepy Nightsister spell called the Chant of Resurrection.