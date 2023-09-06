Star Wars Theory: A Dark Force Power May Explain Ahsoka's Most Mysterious Villain
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Fallen Jedi"
Apparently, "Ahsoka" likes to have a set amount of villains on retainer. Since Morgan Elsbeth's (Diana Lee Inosanto) plan to use the Eye of Sion in order to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back into the Imperial mix has now reached hyperspace, the return of the Chiss chessmaster will likely happen sooner rather than later. With Morgan, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and former Inquisitor Marrok (Paul Darnell) still firmly in the mix, this means that the show runs the risk of having an overwhelming surplus of antagonists ... at least, right up until Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) faces Marrok in a forest lightsaber duel.
Having already clashed with Ahsoka on Corellia, Marrok enters the fight with confidence that reveals his unfamiliarity with Ahsoka's animated-era history with double-blade lightsaber wielders. The Jedi outcast has a track record of defeating opponents who wield double-bladed lightsabers and spinning Inquisitorius versions of said weapon with cheat code-level ease, and when Marrok tries to come at her with the spin function, he finds this out the hard way.
Marrok's demise could be the most absurdly overpowered duel victory Ahsoka has had yet. When the former Inquisitor attacks her with his spinning weapon, she cuts him down with a single lightsaber strike. Surprisingly, this causes Marrok to explode into dusty smoke like he got his franchises mixed up and thought he was in "Avengers: Infinity War."
It's a freaky moment that may or may not be explained in the back half of the show, but we already have a decent idea of what may have caused Marrok's dramatic green mist demise. He may have been an undead all along and was only walking around because of a creepy Nightsister spell called the Chant of Resurrection.
Marrok might be a genuine Star Wars zombie, courtesy of Morgan Elsbeth
Morgan Elsbeth seems like your average Imperial miniboss type when she first appears in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, but the illusion doesn't last long. Not only does she have important information pertaining to Thrawn's possible location, but she's not afraid to grab a beskar spear and face Ahsoka in the kind of intense one-on-one duel most non-Sith Imperials would swiftly run away from. "Ahsoka" goes on to reveal that Morgan is a Nightsister of Dathomir — essentially a witch who can harness the Force as dark magic — and plans to rebuild the Empire with Thrawn as its ruler.
The villain's Nightsister heritage could explain several unanswered questions about Marrok's place in the grand scheme of things. It seems clear that Morgan is pretty strong as Nightsisters go, and could very well be powerful enough to use their high-end spells like the Chant of Resurrection. The spell effectively reanimates the dead into zombie-like figures and manifests as — you guessed it — eerie green mist.
Apart from explaining Marrok's comparative silence and the whole green smoke thing, the possibility that he's undead would also explain why a guy who used to be an Imperial Inquisitor is further down the pecking order than Baylan's apprentice Shin. Who would take orders from a magically created zombie, no matter how cool his helmet is and how impressive his villain credentials are?
Marrok was doomed regardless of the outcome of his duel with Ahsoka
If Morgan indeed animated Marrok with the Chant of Resurrection, it's worth noting that the Inquisitor would probably be in trouble even if he managed to beat Ahsoka in the duel — at least, assuming that he wouldn't have made it to the Eye of Sion before it entered hyperspace.
Unlike your average zombie, the "Star Wars" variety has a very concrete expiration date that depends on the Nightsister who performs the reanimation spell. Should Morgan die or simply stop maintaining the spell, the undead Marrok would fall instantly. Morgan obviously survives the episode, but should Marrok have managed to beat Ahsoka but stayed behind when Morgan departs the Galaxy Far, Far Away, it probably wouldn't be great news for the masked inquisitor's longevity.
Sure, we've seen Marrok and Morgan operate on different planets, so clearly, the Chant of Resurrection has an impressive range. Still, it is still tied to the person who cast the spell, and Morgan leaving the entire Galaxy Far, Far Away behind in her search for Thrawn would probably push the Chant's limits pretty hard. Even if it didn't, existence as a mist-powered Force zombie doesn't really sound like a sweet gig, so let's face it — "Ahsoka" Episode 4 probably gave Marrok the best ending the character could hope for.