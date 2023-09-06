Ahsoka Episode 4 Continues A Star Wars Tradition Of Nerfing Its Coolest Sith

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka," Episode 4 — "Fallen Jedi"

The "Star Wars" franchise has developed a nasty habit of wasting cool characters before they've had a chance to realize their full potential. If a villainous character is the brooding, silent type, chances are they'll be disposed of pretty quickly. Unfortunately, this trend has continued with "Ahsoka," which kills off the mysterious Inquisitor Marrok in Episode 4.

The unfortunate moment occurs when Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) slices the Inquisitor's midriff during a chaotic lightsaber battle in a forest. Afterward, Marrok disappears into thin air, presumably to never return again. The green smoke that accompanies his disappearance also suggests that Marrok is a zombie who was created by the Dathomiri Sisters, which should end the theory that he's actually Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in disguise.

While the nature of Marrok's death does enhance the lore of the Galaxy, Far, Far Away, his exit from "Ahsoka" feels premature. He's essentially this series' version of the original Boba Fett (Jeremy Andrew Bulloch) and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), both of whom also had underwhelming stories in the grand scheme of things.