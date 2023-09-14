The Winter King Repeats Game Of Thrones & Fantasy TV's Biggest Blunder

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and suicide.

It's difficult to adapt any narrative taken from three 300+ page novels. When that narrative is based on over 1,500 years of evolving historical theories, archeological finds, and literary tradition — as is the case with Bernard Cornwell's "The Warlord Chronicles" — the task is even more complicated.

Clearly, if an artist hopes to make a standout contribution to Arthurian tradition, they'd better create something informed, entertaining, relevant, and unique. This is precisely what Cornwell did when he placed his Arthur in a heavily-researched and expertly rendered version of 5th century Celtic Britain — the setting in which the real Arthur would have existed, if he existed — while managing to imbue his very old world with relevant, contemporary themes.

In adapting "The Winter King," the first novel in Cornwell's trilogy, MGM+ took — and is beginning to squander — an enormous opportunity. Not since the absolute mess of 2004's "King Arthur" has mainstream Hollywood attempted to get Arthur's historical context right. Unfortunately, the series' attempt to toe the line between general Arthurian lit assumptions and Cornwell's hyper-specific spin results in a tired, and harmful, simplification of Nimue (Ellie James). It's a path several "strong female characters" in fantasy television have been forced to take, and it goes like this: a one-dimensional woman suffers trauma at the hands of a man, and said trauma magically transforms her into a full, complex character.

Importantly, Nimue does survive an assault in Cornwell's novel, as well. But in art (as in life), it's not what you say, but how you say it. Thus far, MGM+'s "The Winter King" has not only reduced Nimue to a trope, but fumbled the book's far more complex treatment of her, and revoked most of her agency in the process.