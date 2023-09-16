Which Movie Had The Lowest Box Office Opening Of All Time?
One has to assume that whenever someone is putting together a creative project like a film, they hope that it will have an impact of some sort. Unfortunately, sometimes that impact is more infamous than the team behind it may have liked. That's definitely the case with "The Worst Movie Ever!" a piece of cinema that earns every bit of its title.
Boasting one of the worst trailers you're likely ever to see in your lifetime, it should come as no surprise that "The Worst Movie Ever!" also has the lowest box office opening of all time. According to Box Office Mojo, the film brought in a meager sum of $11 in its opening weekend. Being that a movie's opening weekend is generally used as a barometer for how a movie will perform, you can probably guess that the answer here is not very good.
"The Worst Movie Ever!" went on to earn a total gross of just over $25,000 during its run. Directed, written, produced by, and starring Glenn Bergoetz, it's hard not to have an ounce of sympathy for the filmmaker — until you read the logline, that is.
It's not hard to figure out why no one went to see this one
In fact, given that it contains an offensive epithet, we can't even print the logline in full. "A robot alien. Angst-ridden teens. Cleavage-wielding soul takers. A dark overlord," part of it reads. "A pregnant 14-year-old cougar. Macho scientists. Santa Claus. Yeah, this movie has it all."
Since there is no plot description, it's kind of hard to figure out what "The Worst Movie Ever!" is even about. Going off of the trailer, though, it seems to have something to do with the least convincing alien robots of all time. Pulled straight out of Microsoft Paint or Photoshop, the effects are absolutely reflective of what kind of movie we have here.
Either way, with this, ahem, unique brand of comedy on display and some of the worst acting and production values you've ever seen squeezed in for good measure, it's really no wonder that this one didn't fall into the Tommy Wiseau brand of so-bad-it's-good cinema.