Which Movie Had The Lowest Box Office Opening Of All Time?

One has to assume that whenever someone is putting together a creative project like a film, they hope that it will have an impact of some sort. Unfortunately, sometimes that impact is more infamous than the team behind it may have liked. That's definitely the case with "The Worst Movie Ever!" a piece of cinema that earns every bit of its title.

Boasting one of the worst trailers you're likely ever to see in your lifetime, it should come as no surprise that "The Worst Movie Ever!" also has the lowest box office opening of all time. According to Box Office Mojo, the film brought in a meager sum of $11 in its opening weekend. Being that a movie's opening weekend is generally used as a barometer for how a movie will perform, you can probably guess that the answer here is not very good.

"The Worst Movie Ever!" went on to earn a total gross of just over $25,000 during its run. Directed, written, produced by, and starring Glenn Bergoetz, it's hard not to have an ounce of sympathy for the filmmaker — until you read the logline, that is.