Leonard's Reaction To Joe Manganiello's Big Bang Theory Cameo Makes No Sense

Finding Joe Manganiello in a "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign is nothing new to fans of the actor whose love for the role-playing game has been well-documented. It's even become a part of his career. He told Variety that he has had the opportunity to do gaming design for Hasbro and "D&D," and sharing his enjoyment for such properties has changed his career. "I think publicly letting people know that I'm into that stuff, it's probably turned off a lot of women and men who follow me on Instagram because they wanted shirtless photos ... It's let the people who matter know I do understand these properties. I am one of those people who is a writer, a content creator and I get them," he said.

And it's all the more reason why his game night appearance on "The Big Bang Theory" is so perfect, despite Leonard Hofstadter's lackluster reaction. This contrasts with Penny's overly excited reaction, which is later shared by fellow "Magic Mike" fan Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). These reactions could be little jokes in and of themselves. While Leonard is unsure about Manganiello's star power, he also doesn't know who Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is, which shocks Penny. And over-mentioning "Magic Mike" could be a way to acknowledge Manganiello's physique, which he discussed in an interview promoting the episode (via the Young Sheldon YouTube channel). "I was the 8-year-old kid or the 10-year-old kid playing a barbarian who just went to a weight room for the next 30 years to try to become the barbarian," he said.