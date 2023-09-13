Ahsoka Vs Dory From Finding Nemo: Who Did The Whales Scene Better?

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 5 – "Part Five: Shadow Warrior"

In the "Ahsoka" episode "Part Five: Shadow Warrior," Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) goes through a rollercoaster ride that's pretty wild even by her considerable standards. After losing her duel with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), she finds herself in the World Between Worlds, where the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) guides her through her unresolved issues and past regrets. This being Anakin, the training method is naturally lightsaber combat with a hefty side order of traumatic flashbacks.

When Ahsoka makes peace with her past and chooses to live, things somehow get even more interesting. Having finally figured out a way to follow Morgan Elsbeth's (Diana Lee Inosanto) faction and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to a galaxy that's far away from the galaxy far, far away, she communicates with hyperspace-hopping Purrgil space whales in hopes of securing a ride to where they took Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) at the end of "Star Wars Rebels."

For "Star Wars" fans who know their Pixar films, the scene that shows Ahsoka "talking" with the massive space whale in front of her and hitching a ride in its mouth might seem immediately familiar. In "Finding Nemo," the running joke of Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) supposedly knowing how to speak whale pays off in a magnificent way when she's able to communicate with a blue whale, who swallows her and Marlin (Albert Brooks) and transports them to their destination. Both scenes are extremely impressive ... and, let's face it, weirdly similar. But which one did it better?