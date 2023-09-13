Star Wars Theory: We May Know Where Ahsoka Is Going At The End Of Episode 5

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 5 — "Part Five: Shadow Warrior"

"Ahsoka" Episode 5 is quite the journey, and it ends with the beginning of an even bigger one. After being knocked into the sea by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) at the end of Episode 4, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) finds herself in a mysterious Force realm where she comes face-to-face with her old master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). As Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) searches the planet Seatos for her, Ahsoka revisits her tragic life story through a series of Clone Wars flashbacks.

Anakin pushes her, even attacking her outright, but it seems that his aggression is all a kind of game — a way to push his old padawan to find some peace within herself. Ahsoka awakens from the ordeal with a powerful aura of serenity. She then quickly divines a way to pursue Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and the others, even without the map. Seatos is home to a herd of purrgil — giant space whales that can travel through hyperspace, and which took Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) away in "Star Wars Rebels."

At the end of "Ahsoka" Episode 5, the eponymous Jedi manages to convince a purrgil through the Force to allow her and Huyang (David Tennant) to dock their ship in its mouth. Tucked away inside, they set off through hyperspace, and we already have some clues as to where they might be going.