Ahsoka: The Meaning Behind The Credits Explained
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Toil and Trouble"
"Ahsoka" features plenty of familiar imagery from "Star Wars Rebels," from the accurate way the show brings the characters and places to live-action to moments that are lifted directly from the animated series. Of course, being a "Star Wars" series, the show also has a strong visual identity of its own.
The first two episodes revolve around a map orb that leads to the place beyond the galaxy where Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) disappeared. The map is the subject of considerable plot tug-of-war between Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her old adversary Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and its interconnected curves are a powerful sight that's also present in the show's end credit sequence. Still, like so much else in "Ahsoka," these curves actually have a strong connection to "Rebels," as well.
The credits sequence is a clear visual callback to the World Between Worlds, a portal realm that's effectively what you get when you give wormholes a serious Force upgrade. The place is contained within the Force itself, and those who can access it have control over time and space. In other words, it's a pretty big prize for anyone who's inclined to find a use for a door dimension that can take you anywhere in both space and time ... as well as a possible hint of things to come for Ahsoka and her allies.
Ahsoka might meet her old master in the World Between Worlds
The Force user most famously connected to the World Within Worlds, aka the Vergence Scatter, is none other than Ezra. In the aptly titled "Star Wars Rebels" Season 4 episode "A World Between Worlds," he enters the dimension through a Jedi portal he finds on Lothal and puts its power to good use by rescuing Ahsoka from an ill-fated duel with Darth Vader (James Earl Jones).
Since Ezra is so closely associated with the World Within Worlds and the central quest of "Ahsoka" involves finding him, the ending credits' homage to the time-bending Force realm is a pretty strong hint that the show will take us there at some point down the line. A place that acts as the hub for all time and space would certainly make for some pretty fascinating plot opportunities, especially since its appearance in "Rebels" establishes it as prime cameo fodder. Many familiar characters make a cameo voice appearance during Ezra's adventures within the World Within Worlds, and there's no reason to suspect that a live-action appearance would be any different.
As it happens, we already know that Hayden Christensen will appear in "Ahsoka" as Anakin Skywalker. Since Darth Vader is already dead by the time the show's events take place, it would make sense for the Sith and his former apprentice to meet in the World Within Worlds. Perhaps yet another look at their famous duel is in order?