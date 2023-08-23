Ahsoka: The Meaning Behind The Credits Explained

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Toil and Trouble"

"Ahsoka" features plenty of familiar imagery from "Star Wars Rebels," from the accurate way the show brings the characters and places to live-action to moments that are lifted directly from the animated series. Of course, being a "Star Wars" series, the show also has a strong visual identity of its own.

The first two episodes revolve around a map orb that leads to the place beyond the galaxy where Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) disappeared. The map is the subject of considerable plot tug-of-war between Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her old adversary Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and its interconnected curves are a powerful sight that's also present in the show's end credit sequence. Still, like so much else in "Ahsoka," these curves actually have a strong connection to "Rebels," as well.

The credits sequence is a clear visual callback to the World Between Worlds, a portal realm that's effectively what you get when you give wormholes a serious Force upgrade. The place is contained within the Force itself, and those who can access it have control over time and space. In other words, it's a pretty big prize for anyone who's inclined to find a use for a door dimension that can take you anywhere in both space and time ... as well as a possible hint of things to come for Ahsoka and her allies.