Quarterback: How Many Episodes Are In The Netflix Docuseries?
The Netflix docuseries "Quarterback" gives subscribers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the lives of three NFL players who play the titular position, following them through the 2022 season both on and off the field. The show offers a glimpse of what it's like to play what is arguably considered one of the most difficult, let alone dangerous jobs in all of the hard-hitting game of football, and some excited subscribers looking to see what it's like to step into the aforementioned athletes' shoes may be curious to know how many episodes there are.
While Netflix has made it very clear they're not that interested in adding any form of live sports into their business model anytime soon, they certainly have not hesitated to blitz subscribers with an onslaught of eye-opening sports documentary shows like "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Full Swing." The series "Quarterback" is yet another exceptional addition to the lineup offering subscribers eight entries packed to the brim with next-level insight into the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Viewers will get to witness what these individuals go through in their everyday lives as they balance the responsibilities and pressure between their profession and their family life. Of all things on the agenda, getting to see what it really takes to be a successful QB is easily one of the highlights of the intriguing docuseries, and some may be wondering how they were able to get that kind of unprecedented access for all eight episodes.
Players could call an audible on what was shown in Quarterback
It's no secret that being an NFL quarterback means performing in front of millions of people. So the athletes the Netflix series focuses on have plenty of experience in the public eye, especially Patrick Mahomes. From playing in the Super Bowl to starring in State Farm ads with coach Andy Reid, Mahomes is no stranger to the spotlight, but when it comes time to take off the pads and head home to his family, that's a different story.
While most players would probably like to separate their work life from their personal endeavors, "Quarterback" executive producer and retired NFL star Peyton Manning told the New York Post why Mahomes decided to grant the cameras unprecedented access. "I could tell that Patrick wanted to do it, so his kids would know what he used to do and what his life is like because they're so young now." But even before they got the go-ahead from the Kansas City Chiefs' two-time Super Bowl MVP, the QBs at the center of the docuseries also needed certain assurances before letting Netflix into their homes. "There's a trust factor. I promised all these guys that anything they didn't want in it wasn't gonna be in it." Manning revealed in the interview. "These guys had to be comfortable with everything. At the same time, we felt like we wanted to tell the story of what it's like to be a quarterback and all that goes with it."
The teamwork between both sides of the production has displayed significant potential with their respectful execution, and their combined efforts have resulted in all eight episodes of "Quarterback" putting up solid numbers in the early stages of its championship run.