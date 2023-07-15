Quarterback: How Many Episodes Are In The Netflix Docuseries?

It's no secret that being an NFL quarterback means performing in front of millions of people. So the athletes the Netflix series focuses on have plenty of experience in the public eye, especially Patrick Mahomes. From playing in the Super Bowl to starring in State Farm ads with coach Andy Reid, Mahomes is no stranger to the spotlight, but when it comes time to take off the pads and head home to his family, that's a different story.

While most players would probably like to separate their work life from their personal endeavors, "Quarterback" executive producer and retired NFL star Peyton Manning told the New York Post why Mahomes decided to grant the cameras unprecedented access. "I could tell that Patrick wanted to do it, so his kids would know what he used to do and what his life is like because they're so young now." But even before they got the go-ahead from the Kansas City Chiefs' two-time Super Bowl MVP, the QBs at the center of the docuseries also needed certain assurances before letting Netflix into their homes. "There's a trust factor. I promised all these guys that anything they didn't want in it wasn't gonna be in it." Manning revealed in the interview. "These guys had to be comfortable with everything. At the same time, we felt like we wanted to tell the story of what it's like to be a quarterback and all that goes with it."

The teamwork between both sides of the production has displayed significant potential with their respectful execution, and their combined efforts have resulted in all eight episodes of "Quarterback" putting up solid numbers in the early stages of its championship run.