Who Plays Baker In A Haunting In Venice?
Another Hercule Poirot mystery coming to theaters means another eclectic cast of characters. In "A Haunting in Venice," which is already earning acclaim from critics, Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is retired, but he's pulled into another classic (and potentially supernatural) case by his old friend Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey). Along with some other suspicious characters, they all become trapped in a Gothic abode to figure out what really happened in the death of a girl from some time ago.
But outside of the supposed haunting house are some other figures to populate this world, including Baker. It's not a huge role, but Dylan Corbett-Bader is bound to make an impression on viewers. He's the grandson of British actor Ronnie Corbett, who passed away in 2016. However, Corbett-Bader was there to keep the acting mantle going, as The Daily Mail reported that same year he had received a diploma in acting for TV, film, and radio from Brighton. He had also just been accepted by the National Youth Theatre.
From there, he went on to have many theatrical roles in productions like "Spring Awakening" and "King Lear." And with a spot in "A Haunting in Venice," it could be the start of a promising film and TV career for the young actor.
Dylan Corbett-Bader has several roles in the pipeline
Anne Corbett, Ronnie's wife, told The Daily Mail, "It's lovely to know that the latest generation of the family has picked up the baton and is following us on to the stage to entertain the British public." And getting started so soon, Dylan Corbett-Bader could have an illustrious career that rivals his father's. Although much of his career has taken place on the stage thus far, he has a few TV and movie credits to his name. In addition to some short films, he also appeared on an episode of "Tracey Ullman's Show," a British sketch comedy series.
"A Haunting in Venice" is probably Corbett-Bader's most far-reaching project to date, and he has several others coming out that could raise his profile even further. He's set to appear in the limited series "We Were the Lucky Ones," which follows a Jewish family that aims to reunite with each other following World War II. Following that, he'll be in "The Tattooist of Auschwitz," about the real-life story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner charged with tattooing numbers on other prisoners' arms while in a concentration camp.
Baker in "A Haunting in Venice" may not be the meatiest role of the actor's career so far, but it's a promising start. And he's definitely someone people even across the pond should keep an eye on.