Who Plays Baker In A Haunting In Venice?

Another Hercule Poirot mystery coming to theaters means another eclectic cast of characters. In "A Haunting in Venice," which is already earning acclaim from critics, Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is retired, but he's pulled into another classic (and potentially supernatural) case by his old friend Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey). Along with some other suspicious characters, they all become trapped in a Gothic abode to figure out what really happened in the death of a girl from some time ago.

But outside of the supposed haunting house are some other figures to populate this world, including Baker. It's not a huge role, but Dylan Corbett-Bader is bound to make an impression on viewers. He's the grandson of British actor Ronnie Corbett, who passed away in 2016. However, Corbett-Bader was there to keep the acting mantle going, as The Daily Mail reported that same year he had received a diploma in acting for TV, film, and radio from Brighton. He had also just been accepted by the National Youth Theatre.

From there, he went on to have many theatrical roles in productions like "Spring Awakening" and "King Lear." And with a spot in "A Haunting in Venice," it could be the start of a promising film and TV career for the young actor.