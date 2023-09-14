The Most Bizarre Fantastic Four Casting Rumor Yet Involves A Spider-Man Star
Casting rumors are a big part of the movie industry. While studios market big projects to create some buzz before big releases, speculation gets the project on fans' minds much earlier. From Tom Hardy or Henry Cavill as James Bond to Phillip Seymour Hoffman or Robin Williams as Batman villains, no franchise is immune to the trend. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has its own share of casting rumors, and according to @MyTimeToShineH, Jake Gyllenhaal is rumored to have received an offer to play Reed Richards.
"Sources confirmed that right before the strikes, Matt Smith passed on the role of Reed Richards in 'Fantastic Four,' and the next one to get an offer is no less than Jake Gyllenhaal." They then point out why the rumor seems to make less sense than any of the others. "The weird part is that he already played a role in the MCU, Mysterio in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.'"
While Gyllenhaal is a massive name in the industry and could almost certainly anchor a franchise like "Fantastic Four" for years to come as the next Tony Stark for the MCU, his presence in the role would send a ripple through the franchise, considering his history with the property. Since no corroborating evidence is offered, this should come with a massive grain of salt, but that never fails to get fans talking.
Jake Gyllenhaal creates a massive plothole
Playing multiple parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't anything new, and creating errors in continuity doesn't seem to get in the studio's way from getting a good cast. Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox reprised their respective roles from Netflix's "Daredevil" for MCU projects. At the same time, Mahershala Ali moved on from his villainous role on "Luke Cage" to take on the part of Blade. However, Gyllenhaal as Reed Richards feels different, as he played a villain in a significant MCU project and now would be anchoring another installment as the lead hero.
@LukeFlux1 casts doubt on the rumor, saying, "Have to call doubt on Jake. Yes, people have played multiple characters in the MCU, but normally, it's a small role followed by a big one. They're not going to cast the lead of the Fantastic Four with the guy who was a Spider-Man villain." @FPLMarcin echos the statement, "Yeah, that would make no sense; he's too memorable as a Spider-Man villain now."
There certainly is a plot hole the size of Earth-616 if Gyllenhaal were to take on the role. And not just about his multiple roles. It also brings up the question of John Krasinski. Why do Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) look the same in all variants that we have seen, but Reed Richards appears different? Either way, Gyllenhaal's potential casting would create questions that need creative answers.
How Gyllenhaal would fit with rumored cast
Marvel and Disney have been annoyingly silent about what is happening with the cast of "Fantastic Four," which means all fans have to grasp onto is the rumor mill. Of course, there's a lot of speculation concerning the rest of the cast as well. Insider Jeff Sneider stated on an episode of "The Hot Mic" that Vanessa Kirby, Jack Quaid, and Ebon Moss would appear in the film as Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and someone unconfirmed, respectively. However, Jack Quaid quickly shot down the "Fantastic Four" rumors, so take Sneider's comments how you will.
However, if these are the level of celebrities Marvel is looking to cast, Gyllenhaal is just the guy to mix in with the ensemble. Richards is one of the most brilliant characters and leaders in Marvel Comics, traits Gyllenhaal has displayed in the past. He also needs to be able to play off of Johnny Storm's humor, which Gyllenhaal was able to do well next to Ryan Reynolds in "Life." Rumor or not, Gyllenhaal is the guy who could work in a cast like what has been rumored.
How Gyllenhaal stacks up against the rest of the actors rumored to be in the running for the Richards role, like Adam Driver, Penn Badgley, or fan-favorite John Krasinski, is up for debate. Certainly, any of the above choices could pull off the part and give us the Reed we deserve.