The Most Bizarre Fantastic Four Casting Rumor Yet Involves A Spider-Man Star

Casting rumors are a big part of the movie industry. While studios market big projects to create some buzz before big releases, speculation gets the project on fans' minds much earlier. From Tom Hardy or Henry Cavill as James Bond to Phillip Seymour Hoffman or Robin Williams as Batman villains, no franchise is immune to the trend. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has its own share of casting rumors, and according to @MyTimeToShineH, Jake Gyllenhaal is rumored to have received an offer to play Reed Richards.

"Sources confirmed that right before the strikes, Matt Smith passed on the role of Reed Richards in 'Fantastic Four,' and the next one to get an offer is no less than Jake Gyllenhaal." They then point out why the rumor seems to make less sense than any of the others. "The weird part is that he already played a role in the MCU, Mysterio in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.'"

While Gyllenhaal is a massive name in the industry and could almost certainly anchor a franchise like "Fantastic Four" for years to come as the next Tony Stark for the MCU, his presence in the role would send a ripple through the franchise, considering his history with the property. Since no corroborating evidence is offered, this should come with a massive grain of salt, but that never fails to get fans talking.