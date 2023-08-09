The Boys Has Hilarious Response To Jack Quaid Fantastic Four Casting Rumors
For three seasons, "The Boys" has been skewering superhero tropes. While mocking conventional comic book storytelling, big-screen adaptations, and the corporate overlords of these properties who put money ahead of all else has become second nature for the series, there has been some talk that one of its stars might cross the gap altogether and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Recent rumors have suggested that Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell on "The Boys," might be the perfect fiery fit for Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in Marvel's upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie. In response, the star took to Twitter to shoot down the rumors regarding his possible casting. "Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm, but hey, I'm flattered. Now that you're here, though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!" Quaid wrote.
However, Amazon's Prime Video account had a much snarkier response to the rumors, tweeting out, "He's already in a pretty fantastic four." The caption came with an image of Hughie, along with Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and of course, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who make up the titular team of "The Boys."
The Boys' Twitter account got a quip in as well
Always quick to pop up with a witty response, the official "The Boys" Twitter account also weighed in on the rumors with a shot from the show in which Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) burns himself alive in front of a horrified Hughie. The picture was captioned, "Flame On mates," a reference to The Human Torch's catchphrase. The fact that Ashmore's character died this way is also a send-up of Marvel, being that he played Ice Man in all three of the original "X-Men" movies.
In all seriousness, Jack Quaid might indeed be a perfect fit for Johnny Storm in an upcoming "Fantastic Four" adaptation with his trademark comic delivery, but it may just be too strange to have him playing a superhero role straight after lampooning the genre for years as part of "The Boys."
Chances are if he did want to join the MCU, it might not be under the weight of a franchise that has failed to launch three separate times. With that in mind, it's probably better for everyone if Quaid sticks to mocking superheroes on "The Boys." Furthermore, don't count out an on-the-nose joke from the show's irreverent writers about this in Season 4.