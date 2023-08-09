The Boys Has Hilarious Response To Jack Quaid Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

For three seasons, "The Boys" has been skewering superhero tropes. While mocking conventional comic book storytelling, big-screen adaptations, and the corporate overlords of these properties who put money ahead of all else has become second nature for the series, there has been some talk that one of its stars might cross the gap altogether and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recent rumors have suggested that Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell on "The Boys," might be the perfect fiery fit for Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in Marvel's upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie. In response, the star took to Twitter to shoot down the rumors regarding his possible casting. "Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm, but hey, I'm flattered. Now that you're here, though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!" Quaid wrote.

However, Amazon's Prime Video account had a much snarkier response to the rumors, tweeting out, "He's already in a pretty fantastic four." The caption came with an image of Hughie, along with Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and of course, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who make up the titular team of "The Boys."