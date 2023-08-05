Shark Tank: Why Did The Investors Immediately Turn Down & Trash-Talk Track Days?

Brian Pitt and James LaVitola weren't your typical "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching a conventional product or service, their vision could only be seen on the big screen. But what started as a hopeful endeavor to receive funding for a motorcycle movie ended up running them over when they appeared on Season 4 of the show.

Pitt and LaVitola came onto "Shark Tank" looking for a $5 million investment for a 34% stake in their motorcycle-centric film "Track Days." LaVitola, a former stunt actor and bike enthusiast, hopes that the movie will highlight motorcycle racing, which they claim to be the second most-watched sport in the United States. However, their funding strategy is bizarre, to say the least. With no script written or actor in place, the duo plan to take the sharks' money and place it in an inaccessible account until they secure sales and distribution. They consider it the "new way that films are financed" and a risk-free deal for the sharks.

Still, all the sharks agree that it's a bad idea. Both Mark Cuban and Daymond John are out before the pitch is even complete. Robert Herjavec can't get behind the film not having a script, while Barbara Corcoran is against her son using motorcycles and thinks it'd be hypocritical. The highly opinionated Kevin O'Leary gives one of his signature cold-hearted remarks, saying, "It is a horrifically bad idea. I forbid you to proceed." As can be imagined, there wasn't much fuel left in this engine after their time on the show.