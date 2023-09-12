Totally Killer Trailer Casts Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka As A Time Traveling Final Girl

Slasher movies may seem like a relic from a bygone era (read: the 1980s), but the genre's getting new life via a blast from the past with the upcoming "Totally Killer."

The story follows Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), whose mother, Pam (Julie Bowen), had a horrific encounter with a masked killer in 1987 when her friends were killed. As luck would have it, Jamie encounters a killer of her own, but this results in her being sent back in time to meet her teenage mom (Olivia Holt). The "Totally Killer" trailer completely owns up to its meta nature right off the bat when Jamie goes to some police officers to report a crime that hasn't happened yet, leading one cop played by Randall Park to state how time travel movies never make any sense.

It's one part "Back to the Future" and another part "Halloween," making for what looks like a fun time. And horror fans can check it out when it drops on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.