Totally Killer Trailer Casts Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka As A Time Traveling Final Girl
Slasher movies may seem like a relic from a bygone era (read: the 1980s), but the genre's getting new life via a blast from the past with the upcoming "Totally Killer."
The story follows Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), whose mother, Pam (Julie Bowen), had a horrific encounter with a masked killer in 1987 when her friends were killed. As luck would have it, Jamie encounters a killer of her own, but this results in her being sent back in time to meet her teenage mom (Olivia Holt). The "Totally Killer" trailer completely owns up to its meta nature right off the bat when Jamie goes to some police officers to report a crime that hasn't happened yet, leading one cop played by Randall Park to state how time travel movies never make any sense.
It's one part "Back to the Future" and another part "Halloween," making for what looks like a fun time. And horror fans can check it out when it drops on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.
Gore and dirty jokes: What more could you want from Totally Killer?
"Totally Killer" has a completely bonkers premise, and based on the red band trailer, it leans into that zaniness wholeheartedly. There are plenty of '80s jokes when Jamie gets sent to the past, including encountering a mother bemoaning how the decade is almost over and she hasn't even tried cocaine yet.
By the looks of it, the movie nails the look of the 1980s, from the fashion to the numerous references that can be spotted in the trailer alone. There's a water bed, and the killer's mask looks an awful lot like Max Headroom. It provides the best of both worlds between horror and comedy, and director Nahnatchka Khan praised the cast's ability to handle the juxtaposing tones to Cosmopolitan, "The entire cast was fantastic, they all knew exactly the tone we were going for, when to dial it up and down, and were able to toggle back and forth between the comedy and horror in a way that made it feel effortless."
Blumhouse has found great success merging horror and comedy with the likes of "Happy Death Day" and "Freaky." Here's hoping it has another hit on its hands.