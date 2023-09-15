Storage Wars: Why Brandon Sheets Was Allegedly Fired
For the better part of its primetime run, Darrell Sheets was one of the signature stars of A&E's beloved reality series "Storage Wars." And for much of that run, Sheets' son and protege Brandon was right by his side to dig through every storage unit he locked down at auction. If you're a fan, you know they found some pretty wild things when going through those box-filled vaults. But you might also know Brandon hasn't been around since Season 9 because A&E allegedly fired him before production began on Season 10.
The specifics of Brandon's "Storage Wars" exit have never officially been made public. However, Sheets' exit may have been the result of a budget shakeup by A&E, with the network reportedly deciding they could only afford to keep Darrell on the payroll full-time. That theory was seemingly backed by Brandon himself, with several outlets reporting he took his beef public via a now-deleted social media post stating, "Funny how @AETV fired me for lack of budget but they still have their people follow me on Social media and want me to do free stuff."
As for Darrell Sheets, he stuck with "Storage Wars" for a few more seasons. And don't worry too much about Brandon, as he's apparently getting on quite well without his "Storage Wars" gig.
Sheets has done quite well for himself since his Storage Wars Days ended
Though Brandon Sheets may have had a few hard feelings about the way A&E handled his dismissal from "Storage Wars," aside from that salty social media post, it appears his exit was more or less peaceful. And it clearly didn't have much of an effect on the way his father conducted his business on the show.
As for what Brandon Sheets has been up to since getting his "Storage Wars " walking papers, his post-show journey has taken him far from California's land of sun-bleached storage lots. These days, Sheets calls Arizona home. He's also no longer trying to make a living by searching for long-forgotten gold in dusty old storage lockers. Instead, he's supporting his wife and family in the real estate game, working as a sales agent and logistics specialist for a prominent real estate company.
Judging by his LinkedIn profile, Sheets hasn't lost the sense of humor he often displayed on "Storage Wars." He's apparently doing fine without his A&E paychecks, earning a rash of laughs and likes in 2019 via a series of Facebook video posts that lovingly revel in his family's middle-class life in the style of MTV's "Cribs." And it's nice to see he's still finding ways to entertain the masses even though his life is seemingly more average than it used to be.