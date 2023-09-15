Storage Wars: Why Brandon Sheets Was Allegedly Fired

For the better part of its primetime run, Darrell Sheets was one of the signature stars of A&E's beloved reality series "Storage Wars." And for much of that run, Sheets' son and protege Brandon was right by his side to dig through every storage unit he locked down at auction. If you're a fan, you know they found some pretty wild things when going through those box-filled vaults. But you might also know Brandon hasn't been around since Season 9 because A&E allegedly fired him before production began on Season 10.

The specifics of Brandon's "Storage Wars" exit have never officially been made public. However, Sheets' exit may have been the result of a budget shakeup by A&E, with the network reportedly deciding they could only afford to keep Darrell on the payroll full-time. That theory was seemingly backed by Brandon himself, with several outlets reporting he took his beef public via a now-deleted social media post stating, "Funny how @AETV fired me for lack of budget but they still have their people follow me on Social media and want me to do free stuff."

As for Darrell Sheets, he stuck with "Storage Wars" for a few more seasons. And don't worry too much about Brandon, as he's apparently getting on quite well without his "Storage Wars" gig.