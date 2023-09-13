The Cutest Thing About Coach Andy Reid's State Farm Commercial Isn't The Nuggies

Coaching in the NFL, winning multiple Super Bowls, and starring in commercials, there's little that Andy Reid can't do. In the Kansas City Chiefs head coach's latest on-screen performance, Reid joins Patrick Mahomes in a new State Farm commercial, learning all about how to bundle and save with the insurer at the expense of the quarterback's and Jake from State Farm's food. However, even though Reid shows how cute he can be asking for Mahomes' nuggies, it was far from the cutest thing on the set.

State Farm took over a Hi-Boy Drive-In in Independence, MO, for the commercial, but even the star power of Reid and Mahomes couldn't compete with the granddaughter of the restaurant's owners. "My favorite part was my granddaughter was here. She's 12. The director let her put on a headset and hear the whole thing go on all day, and he let her come up and yell 'action' once," Cheryl Comer, co-owner of the location, told KCTV-5. "Oh my gosh, the smile on her face, it was wonderful. Coach Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Kevin, who plays Jake, were so nice and kind to us and took pictures and signed autographs. It was a great experience."

Despite initially thinking the request to film in the restaurant was a joke, Comer and her husband are glad they took the opportunity, saying that seeing their restaurant on TV during an NFL game meant the world to them, even if people don't immediately recognize it.