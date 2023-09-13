The Cutest Thing About Coach Andy Reid's State Farm Commercial Isn't The Nuggies
Coaching in the NFL, winning multiple Super Bowls, and starring in commercials, there's little that Andy Reid can't do. In the Kansas City Chiefs head coach's latest on-screen performance, Reid joins Patrick Mahomes in a new State Farm commercial, learning all about how to bundle and save with the insurer at the expense of the quarterback's and Jake from State Farm's food. However, even though Reid shows how cute he can be asking for Mahomes' nuggies, it was far from the cutest thing on the set.
State Farm took over a Hi-Boy Drive-In in Independence, MO, for the commercial, but even the star power of Reid and Mahomes couldn't compete with the granddaughter of the restaurant's owners. "My favorite part was my granddaughter was here. She's 12. The director let her put on a headset and hear the whole thing go on all day, and he let her come up and yell 'action' once," Cheryl Comer, co-owner of the location, told KCTV-5. "Oh my gosh, the smile on her face, it was wonderful. Coach Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Kevin, who plays Jake, were so nice and kind to us and took pictures and signed autographs. It was a great experience."
Despite initially thinking the request to film in the restaurant was a joke, Comer and her husband are glad they took the opportunity, saying that seeing their restaurant on TV during an NFL game meant the world to them, even if people don't immediately recognize it.
Mahomes called in a favor to get Reid back on screen
With two State Farm commercials now under his belt, it's becoming a common occurrence to see Andy Reid on TV outside of an NFL primetime game. Despite not being the typical talent company's hire for promotions, the head coach does surprisingly well with his limited screen time. However, Chiefs fans shouldn't expect him to become a brand's spokesperson anytime soon.
Although NFL fans may love seeing Reid in commercials, the head coach seems to be his biggest critic for his off-the-field gigs, telling KCTV he only returned to the on-screen world of State Farm as a favor to his favorite quarterback. "I'm not an actor, for sure, but you know, something in the off-season that I did and the reason I kinda did it for Pat [Mahomes]," Reid said. "And they asked us to do another one, so I did it. But I know I'm not very good at it, and so I'm gonna keep my day job here."
Although he only did it as a favor to Mahomes, Reid doesn't give him far enough credit for the comedic timing he brings to State Farm's commercials. Unsurprisingly, he doesn't plan on walking away from football to devote his time to acting anytime soon, but the more favors he does for Mahomes, the better. On the other hand, the Chiefs quarterback seems to be cashing out on numerous favors, as yet another State Farm commercial is on the way, this time with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.