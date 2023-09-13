Netflix's One Piece Just Topped Wednesday & Stranger Things In One Major Way

Netflix's live-action adaptation of author Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga series "One Piece" is now securely within in the upper echelons of its most successful projects after beating out two of its biggest hits in "Wednesday" and "Stranger Things" by one notable metric.

As reported by outlets like The Independent, just after the release of its first season "One Piece" secured the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 list in a total of 84 countries. This is now the record for most countries in which a single show has held that spot. Previously, "Wednesday" and "Stranger Things" were tied for Netflix's most popular series in the most countries, leading the Top 10 list in a total of 83 countries after the releases of their first and fourth seasons respectively.

Netflix has yet to announce whether or not "One Piece" will come back for a second season, but the fact that its popularity set a record is as good of a sign as any that a return may now be more likely than not.