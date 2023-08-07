The One Piece Trailer Mistake That Forced Netflix To Make A Change

Whether it's a rogue coffee cup in "Game of Thrones" or a man wearing jeans in "The Mandalorian," editors sometimes don't catch everything, with some real-world objects sneaking through into a TV show's final cut. Unfortunately, Netflix's "One Piece" is the latest series to make the hilarious blunder, but at least fans found it before it was included in the final product.

Last week, Netflix debuted the trailer for "One Piece," filling it with plenty of small details and big reveals. However, even we didn't spot one of the extras wearing a smartwatch to Gol D. Roger's execution. Twitter user @OP_Netflix_Fan caught the slip-up, posting before and after images of the blunder. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment was toward the beginning of the trailer, with the crowd growing chaotic after Roger's death. With a perfectly-timed pause during all the mayhem, viewers could see the smartwatch on the extra's wrist in plain view.

Unfortunately, Netflix was quick to fix the error, digitally removing the smartwatch from the extra's wrist, so the official "One Piece" trailer no longer includes the high-tech accessory. Since fans pointed it out so early, it's safe to say the watch won't be in the show either when "One Piece" premieres later this month, but the internet already has a hold of it, and the internet doesn't forget.