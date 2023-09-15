The History Of CSI's 'Puts On Sunglasses' Meme Explained

Whether you've watched every iteration of the franchise or you've been dodging police procedurals like they were bullets for the last two decades, you're probably at least a little familiar with the sunglasses meme from "CSI: Miami." While it's hard to pinpoint exactly when the cold opens for the spinoff series took off as a pop culture staple, viewers will probably know it like clockwork by now.

For the uninitiated, though, it goes something like this. Horatio Caine (David Caruso) arrives at a "CSI: Miami" crime scene and engages in banter or conjecture with another member of the team before they set him up for a really bad pun/Horatio one-liner, or he just does the full job himself. Like, let's say a TV falls and kills someone. Horatio might quip, "Yeah, it looks like he really tuned in," before placing his shades on. Or if a body floats up the river, someone might say, "Where did he come from?" only for Horatio to quip, "Sometimes these things just come up."

This is, of course, accompanied by the iconic opening theme song, The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again," starting with the song's well-known "Yeaaaaaahhhhhhhh!" scream from singer Roger Daltrey. The formula eventually became so well-known and widely mocked that it has gone on to become the most noteworthy aspect of "CSI: Miami."