2000s Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching

Every year, movies are released that completely blow away audiences in movie theaters, resulting in a big payout for Hollywood studios at the box office. However, not every film that gets released has the privilege of becoming a blockbuster, despite some of them deserving success. This was especially true in the 2000s, prior to the integration of streaming services into the mainstream film industry, meaning that for a film to break even, it had to perform well during its theatrical run.

Sadly, this means that many films that underperformed ended up forgotten by most mainstream audiences, even though they might be better than some of the movies that actually did become blockbusters. For these films, no one person can be faulted for their failure to attract moviegoing audiences: Some just had poor release timing, while others might have been too ahead of their time.

Nevertheless, all 20 of these box office bombs from the 2000s deserve to be revisited by movie fans. While some of them showcase earlier work from actors who have particularly excelled in the 2020s, others are hidden diamonds in their respective actors' or directors' filmographies. From animated children's films to gritty science fiction, these box office bombs will make fans of cinema puzzled at why they performed so poorly.