Marvel's Avengers Cast Just Assembled For A Very Special Event

Apart from assembling on the big screen for the "Avengers" films, the cast members of the prolific Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble apparently enjoy hanging with each other for personal events, too.

According to People, Captain America actor Chris Evans married his fiancé, Alba Baptista, on September 9, 2023, at a private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Joining Evans and his new wife for the celebration were several actors and their significant others, including Evans' "Avengers" cast mates Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Also present for the nuptials was "Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), as well as John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt.

While not part of the Avengers, both Krasinski and Blunt have unique connections to the MCU nonetheless. Krasinski made a cameo appearance as a multiverse version of Fantastic Four member Dr. Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," while Blunt was originally cast as Black Widow in "Iron Man 2." Johansson questioned her career after initially being turned down for "Iron Man 2," but fate intervened when Blunt dropped from the project and she was offered the role.