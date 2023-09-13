Marvel's Avengers Cast Just Assembled For A Very Special Event
Apart from assembling on the big screen for the "Avengers" films, the cast members of the prolific Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble apparently enjoy hanging with each other for personal events, too.
According to People, Captain America actor Chris Evans married his fiancé, Alba Baptista, on September 9, 2023, at a private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Joining Evans and his new wife for the celebration were several actors and their significant others, including Evans' "Avengers" cast mates Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Also present for the nuptials was "Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), as well as John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt.
While not part of the Avengers, both Krasinski and Blunt have unique connections to the MCU nonetheless. Krasinski made a cameo appearance as a multiverse version of Fantastic Four member Dr. Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," while Blunt was originally cast as Black Widow in "Iron Man 2." Johansson questioned her career after initially being turned down for "Iron Man 2," but fate intervened when Blunt dropped from the project and she was offered the role.
Avengers actors rallied around Renner after his near-fatal accident
Jeremy Renner's attendance at Chris Evans' wedding marked an emotional reunion for the actors since the "Captain America" star was one of the Avengers stars who assembled to visit Renner after his tragic accident involving a 14,000-pound snowplow in January 2023. "No tears at all," Evans told Variety of his visit to Renner. "A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs. Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring."
Also visiting Renner in the hospital was Scarlett Johansson. "I was honestly so f***ing happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally," she said. He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person ... And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot.
Renner shared a heartwarming detail about his original Avengers co-stars in 2021, saying the actors were frequently in touch with one another because they share such a special friendship.