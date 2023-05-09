Avengers Assembled To Visit Jeremy Renner After His Tragic Accident

The original Avengers are assembling to visit their friend Jeremy Renner, who is still recovering from a life-threatening injury.

According to a cover story interview with Variety, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans went to support their friend and MCU co-star Renner — who plays Hawkeye in the cinematic universe — in the hospital in April of 2023, roughly three months after the actor was crushed by a snowcat weighing 7 tons as he tried to rescue his nephew from an enormous snowbank. Renner suffered from blunt chest trauma and broke over 30 different bones during the accident. The actor was vacationing in Tahoe when the incident happened; initially, it didn't seem like a sure thing as to whether or not he'd recover, and he was placed in critical condition during the immediate aftermath. Now, he's in the clear... and reconnecting with his fellow Avengers.

"I was honestly so f**king happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again," Johansson told Variety. "To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally. He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot."