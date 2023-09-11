The Ending Of Dear Child Explained

At the crossroads of true crime and murder mystery is "Dear Child," a 2023 Netflix original miniseries by way of Germany. It's based on a 2020 book by author Romy Hausmann and kicks off with the discovery of a woman (Kim Riedle) who calls herself Lena and is accompanied by an enigmatic little girl named Hannah (Naila Schuberth). As their situation unfolds, however, we quickly realize that the pair — ostensibly mother and daughter — are actually victims of a dangerous man who is still on the loose and who has kept them imprisoned in a remote house away from the outside world

A six-episode story, "Dear Child" opens when Lena and Hannah escape their captor, and flashbacks throughout the series give us a glimpse into their lives under the tyrannical rule of a twisted madman. But not everything is as it seems, and questions arise as to whether Jasmine and Hannah are telling the truth, and who else might be involved in their captor's crime. And when the series came hurtling to its end, shocking revelations turned the story on its head. If you're still reeling from the devastating ending, this one's for you. So prepare to untangle a web of lies and deadly crimes, as we explore the hidden mysteries and lingering questions left behind from "Dear Child."