The Idol Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

After a tumultuous season rife with controversy and rumors, HBO confirmed that "The Idol" would not be returning for Season 2. That may not have been too surprising to those who watched it or saw how divisive it became online. Despite claims from people involved during the series' five-episode run that HBO was happy with the show, a renewal failed to materialize.

When the finale was finally released, the reviews were still mainly negative, with critics generally expressing relief that they no longer had to watch the show. In theory, a collaboration between Sam Levinson and The Weeknd seemed like a foolproof plan. For years, The Weeknd released pop music with a dark edge that fans eagerly embraced. Levinson, too, had been achieving juggernaut ratings with his show "Euphoria," a darker take on the overdone teen drama genre. A collaboration at the height of their powers appeared to be a fantastic idea.

However, what ultimately occurred was two artists who seemingly managed to magnify each other's artistic weaknesses. The show faced harsh criticism from all sides, dwindling ratings, outright mockery on social media, and ultimately, cancellation. Despite these setbacks, though, there remains a hypnotic allure to each episode of the show. Some fans may still hold out hope for positive news regarding the series, including a potential revival. So, let's delve into what went wrong and if "The Idol" Season 2 might still be able to happen down the line.